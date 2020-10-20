Concerns of More Restrictions Loom Over Business Owners Ahead of State's COVID-19 Update

A month after San Diego County braced for a potential shift to the state’s most restrictive coronavirus tier, the region is yet again facing that same possibility.

On Tuesday, California officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state, including rolling out each county’s new state-calculated rate of coronavirus cases per every 100,000 residents. Currently, the region’s rate is at 6.8 but if it creeps over 7.1 for two consecutive weeks, the county will shift back to Tier 1.

Tier 1, which is also known as the Purple Tier, is California’s most limited category in its color-coded system of coronavirus rankings.

There are rising concerns that San Diego County may have to close indoor businesses again. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more.

If San Diego County were to shift back to it, restaurants would be forced to cease indoor operations and nail salons, gyms and places of worship would have to offer their services outdoors.

“It’s going to impact us greatly,” said Sandy Tobin, owner of the Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon restaurant on Convoy Street. “Going into kind of the winter season as well as the rainy season, I’m not quite sure how we would serve our guests.”

Last month when the possibility loomed over the county, some business owners announced their intention to continue with indoor operations even if the region were to be demoted to Tier 1. Ultimately, however, San Diego County squeaked by and was able to remain in Tier 2, also known as the Red Tier – saving business owners the trouble of having to readjust their workflow.

State officials will provide an update at noon Tuesday.