San Diego County Squeaks By, Stays in Red Tier

San Diego County got some good news on Tuesday morning when the state announced that its adjusted case rate used for the state's tier assignment was 6.9, just under the 7.0 that would have shifted the county back to the more-restrictive Purple Tier.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, with nearly 900 SDSU students testing positive, small businesses were bracing themselves for s whiplash that never came.

As part of California’s new tiered metric system, businesses are allowed to offer indoor services but must follow strict capacities depending on what tier their respective county is in. San Diego County is currently in Tier 2, which is known as the Red Tier and allows for minimal indoor services.

The tier has been a lifeline for small businesses that have been hanging on by a thread due to the closures brought upon the coronavirus pandemic. However, an uptick in local virus cases threatened to bestow the Purple Tier onto the region, and it comes with tighter restrictions.

This is what the Purple Tier, formally known as Tier 1, would have meant for the county:

Indoor retailers can operate at 25%

Indoor shopping centers can operate at 25% capacity with no food courts

Hair salons and barbershops can operate with modifications, like opening outdoors

Restaurants can offer takeout, delivery or outdoor dining

Most non-essential indoor businesses are closed

The color-coded system was introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month as an effort to gradually reopen counties depending on their state-calculated rate. Any region with a rate that exceeds 7.0 would likely be moved or stay in the Purple Tier.

San Diego's county case rate is 6.9.

In response to what were possible closures, local business owners banded together and announced their intentions to defy public health orders if restrictions had been restored. On Monday, Supervisor Jim Desmond joined small business owners in a rally urging county leaders to take local control of reopening the region.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher held a press conference Monday and urged residents to unite and follow public health orders to overcome the virus and decrease cases.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors last week and on Monday to discuss the possibility of suing the state to prevent from being moved to Tier 1. That decision is now moot.

Dr. Mark Ghaly is expected to provide an update at noon Tuesday regarding the coronavirus in the state.