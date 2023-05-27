Community Blind-Sided as Chula Vista Considers Replacing Harborside Park With Housing

The future of Harborside Park in Chula Vista is once again up in the air.

The park has been closed for about nine months now. Neighbors were complaining about alleged prostitution, drug use and homeless encampments, so the city cleared it out and fenced it off while they decided how to improve it. The city hosted multiple community meetings to take input from residents. It always seemed like revamping the park was the end goal. But last week, that all changed.

After months of community meetings, the city is now considering replacing the park with housing. The idea is stirring up mixed emotions from neighbors.

The city kicked everyone out of the park a and put up a chain link fence on Aug. 31, 2022, and it hasn’t reopened since, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

For months now, Leticia Lares has been anxiously waiting for the fences at Harborside Park to come down.

"My kids grew up coming to this park, using it, until the homeless started coming," Lares said.

Chula Vista Mayor Brian McCann said the city had $900,000 to secure the park, put in new fencing, lighting and a ranger station to make sure that nobody was there after dark.

Lares and her neighbors are surprised that housing is now part of the conversation — and so is the mayor.

Phase one of the renovation plan was up for vote Tuesday, but instead of approving it, Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas proposed a motion to look at different options, like adding housing.

"It was something that came out of nowhere, and it blindsided our staff. And the idea that we did all this research and did all this community output, went to these public meetings. And the park is the Harborside Communities Park. And they didn't listen to that; they did just the opposite of what the citizens of Harborside wanted," McCann said.

Councilwoman Cardenas responded to the pushback in a statement, saying, “It is our responsibility to explore every tool and opportunity we have in order to provide real, long-lasting improvements to the community.”

Lares thinks an improvement to her community means re-opening the park.

"This is the only area where you can feel the breeze. That's number one. If it's summer, this is a perfect area and it's going to be a perfect area for our children," she said.

The unexpected move received the city council’s approval in a 4-1 vote with Mayor McCann opposed. The council did not say when they would further discuss the other proposed options, but for now, the park stays closed and its future remains unknown.

Cardenas proposed that the city research the area’s housing potential under the Surplus Land Act, which allows local governments to sell or lease land to affordable home developers.