Chula Vista Residents Invited to Discuss Future of Troubled Harborside Park

Chula Vista residents are invited Wednesday to voice their opinions on the future of a troubled park that was shut down last month over concerns of homeless encampments in the space.

City councilmembers voted to shut down Harborside Park for 90 days as a result of complaints of illicit activity within the encampments.

“It’s very sad that my kids have to be seeing all these things,” said Ana Ramirez, whose children go to neighboring Harborside Elementary School. “They see people using drugs, having sex and almost dying.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The three-month closure involved kicking out unhoused residents who set up shelter at the park; more than 60 tents came down on Aug. 31.

“They’re pushing us too far to where that’s our home. You’re kicking us out of our home and it makes me feel depressed,” said Danyell No, who set up a tent at the park with her girlfriend.

In addition to outreach teams removing those residents, crews fenced off the park to bar the public from entering it. In total, the cost to temporarily close the park was nearly $350,000.

"If you're going to spend $350,000 to gate off a park, you can spend money to get people in hotels or inside so they can get the services they need to get well, heal and move on with their lives," said Mandy Lien, an advocate who filed an amended complaint to try to protect the unsheltered residents living at the park.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming heard concerns from parents who aren't confident the city will make any changes at the park.

The City of Chula Vista said it identified “sufficient spaces to accommodate people in Harborside Park that will accept immediate housing.” Officials said 11 people accepted placement at an East County homeless shelter, others went to detox centers and the rest of the residents moved other parks.

While the city continues to brainstorm what to do with the park, it is seeking input from families and neighbors on what they think should be done with the space. The Reimagine Harborside Park Community Workshop is scheduled to take place Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harborside Elementary School.