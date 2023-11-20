Community activists call for leadership changes at San Diego Police Department

Community leaders held a news conference Monday morning outside of San Diego Police Department headquarters to call for the investigation and subsequent firing of top officers.

“Today we bring to your attention alarming information regarding high-ranking officials within the San Diego Police Department,” Tasha Williamson with the group Exhaling Injustice said.

Chief of Police David Nisleit, Assistant Chief Chris McGrath and Assistant Chief Terrance Charlot are being accused of abuse of power, coercion and untruthfulness by Williamson, Yusef Miller of the North County Equity & Justice Coalition and Genevieve Jones–Wright with Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance.

Notably, they are accusing the department's leadership of falsifying records.

“Unfortunately, we believe the critical institution has been compromised as indicated by serious allegations we present today. Captain Alberto Leos recently held a press conference to announce a civil complaint towards modifying traffic investigations records,” Williamson said.

A San Diego Police captain is suing the department for discrimination. NBC 7’s Kelvin Henry reports from a news conference the captain and his attorney held Friday morning.

Leos accused the department of discrimination in its promotion process and corruption, among other things.

The group of local community leaders is calling for an investigation into the actions of the department’s leadership.

They said if the investigation finds evidence of misconduct, the officers should be terminated. They're also calling for a halt to all promotions.

NBC 7 reached out to SDPD for comment on the complaints, but so far, they have not returned our request for comment.