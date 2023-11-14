San Diego City Council gives SDPD final approval on ‘smart streetlights,' license plate readers

The San Diego City Council granted the police department final approval to use camera-equipped streetlights and automated license plate readers (ALPR) across the city.

Use of the technology in San Diego has been a hot-button issue for several years, setting the stage for arguments over public safety vs. privacy.

SDPD deployed smart streetlights in 2016 but they were turned off due to concerns over transparency and data sharing. Chief David Nisleit says there are now clear guidelines and that the cameras will only be used to prosecute or acquit suspected criminals for serious offenses.

The San Diego City Council's Public Safety Committee voted to move forward an item that would allow the city to enter into a five-year contract for $11.6 million with Ubicquia — a company that would install and operate 500 smart streetlights around San Diego. And, Target pulls the plug on an East Village location. Plus, a kitten whose rescue on the Coronado Bridge led to a three-car crash last week has been adopted and given a new name.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“The San Diego Police Department is excited to join the list of agencies nationwide leveraging video and ALPR data to hold criminals accountable," Nisleit said in a press release issued following the city council's vote. “I can’t thank our Council enough for recognizing the value this technology will bring for our investigators and justice for victims of crime. Our teams will be working swiftly to bring them online as soon as possible to keep our communities safe.”

SDPD is now locked into a five-year, approximately $3.5 million partnership with Ubicquia Inc. and Flock Safety, the companies that will help operate the so-called "smart streetlights" and ALPRs, respectively. The technology will cost the city approximately $2 million every year.

"This technology is expensive – it’s violating and it’s undemocratic," said Seth Hall with Trust SD Coalition, a group that campaigns for the "transparent and responsible" use of surveillance equipment. "This is one technology of what the City has said is hundreds of technologies that they would like to get cleared through the privacy process and deploy on the streets of San Diego."

SDPD hopes to have the smart streetlights and license plate readers online by January.