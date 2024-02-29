College Area

College Area prowler turned himself in: San Diego police

Two weeks ago, San Diego police made another arrest in a separate set of prowler incidents in the College Area

By City News Service and Dave Summers

A man who allegedly peeped through a bathroom window at a home in the College Area in December and watched women as they showered turned himself into police.

Antonio Mack, 57, surrendered at the San Diego Police Department Eastern Division station in Serra Mesa on Tuesday, according to SDPD public affairs.

Mack is suspected of spying on women at a residence on Dorothy Drive just a block from the busy campus corner of Montezuma Road and College Avenue in late December. A security camera allegedly captured images of him on the day of the purported crimes. He also is a suspect in a similar incident that occurred in the same neighborhood earlier that week, according to police.

Three days after Christmas, police say a man was watching one of the women in the house showering. The ring camera video indicates he had been back there for four hours. Some of the victims spoke to NBC 7.

“I am definitely paranoid anytime it is late at night, and I see a ring notification. I check every single one,“ Mia Herrerias said two weeks ago.

Man suspected of watching women shower through College Area backyards

The suspect is expected to face charges of prowling, peeping and petty theft. Police did not disclose the reason for seeking the latter criminal count.

Two weeks ago, San Diego police made another arrest in a separate set of prowler incidents in the College Area. In that case, a victim captured the suspect peering through their windows on her Ring camera on three separate occasions.

This school year in the College Area, there are at least two peeping incidents and two reports of sexual assaults involving rideshare drivers or people pretending to be rideshare drivers.

The victim from Wednesday's arrest is a San Diego State University coed, who says the suspect peered through her windows three times in the past week. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on Feb. 15, 2024.

