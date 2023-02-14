Cold Storm Gifts San Diego Blustery Winds, High Surf, Snowy Mix for Valentine's Day

A winter storm system is blowing quickly through San Diego County but brings with it powerful winds up to 100 mph in the mountains, frost for the inland valleys and big waves along the coast.

The storm will pass by Wednesday afternoon but before then, most of the county can expect some wild weather -- particularly in the form of strong winds and chilly conditions. Here's what to expect:

At the coast

Areas along the coast are under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. with gusts up to 40 miles per hour expected. During that time, winds could blow down tree limbs, power lines and other loose items, the National Weather service warns.

"The wet soil conditions could heighten the threat for more tree falls," the weather agency added.

Meanwhile, some spotty showers could roll through although they are expected to diminish by nightfall.

Those taking to the water should be cautious of high waves and powerful rip currents, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. The highest surf will be in the southern portion of the county. A high surf advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesdays to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It's possible the high surf conditions and gusty winds could also lead to beach erosion, like recent cliff collapses that have rattled beachgoers.

Inland Areas

Those gusty winds will also affect inland communities, although areas are not under any advisories or warnings. Some scattered showers could also linger throughout the day but the region will dry by nightfall.

By the time the storm system moves out of the region, though, it'll leave behind extremely cold temperatures.

"We finally see things start to dry out today into Wednesday morning," Parveen said. "Wednesday morning is going to be cold."

A frost advisory has been issued for the inland valleys as temperatures drop as low as 30 degrees overnight. The advisory is from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Mountains and Deserts

The mountain may see hurricane-force gusts during this storm system. Some peaks may see gusts topping 100 mph while most other areas will see winds in the 80 mph range. Even the deserts could see winds in the 80s.

A high wind warning is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm system is also dumping some lingering showers and possibly some snow onto the mountains.

What's Next?

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be atypically cold. Expect temperatures around 40 degrees along the coast, 34 degrees inland, 39 degrees in the mountains and 36 degrees in the mountains.

After Wednesday, temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year. Most areas will experience temperatures in the 60s for the rest of the week with a slight chance of rain over the weekend.