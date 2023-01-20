Cliff Collapse Rattles Beachgoers in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach.

The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.

There are no reports of injuries from the collapse, which was reported around 2 p.m. on Friday. Witnesses told NBC 7 that the incident took place relatively slowly, so anybody nearby was able to clear the scene before any danger was imminent.