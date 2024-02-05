rain

Closed or flooded roads in San Diego County

By NBC 7 Staff

As a slow-moving storm system brings days of rain to San Diego this week, San Diego County and California leaders are urging residents to stay off the roads.

Law enforcement officials urged drivers to stay off the road. But for those that must travel, be aware of road closures. These were in effect as of Monday afternoon:

This list is updated as of Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. NBC 7's digital team will continue to keep this page as updated as possible.

Flooded areas in San Diego

  • West Grape Street at Kettner Boulevard
  • 28th Street at National Avenue
  • Rancho Bernardo Road at I-15

City of San Diego road closures

Mission Valley

  • 7400 Hazard Center Dr.

Grantville

  • 10900 San Diego Mission Rd.

Torrey Preserve (near Torrey Pines and Sorrento Valley)

  • 3800 Estuary Way
  • 11100 Roselle St.
  • Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road

La Jolla

  • Torrey Pines Road at Ivanhoe Avenue East

Tijuana River Valley (west of San Ysidro)

  • 2800 Hollister St.
  • 1900 - 2000 Monument Rd. (due to flooding)

San Diego River Crossing Closures

  • Riverwalk between Avenida de Rio and Hazard Center
  • Avenida del Rio between Riverwalk and Camino de la Reina
  •  Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)
  • Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)
  • San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound)
  • Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only).
  • Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)
  • Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North (southbound)
  •  Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina

North County road closures

  • One-way traffic control is being used for eastbound and westbound State Route 78 from Old Milky Way Road to just east of the San Pasqual Battlefield State Park
  • San Pasqual Valley Road at Ysabel Creek Road
  • State Route 78 at San Pasqual Valley Road (sinkhole)
The sinkhole that was reported on SR-78 on the San Pasqual Valley Road where the road was closed to investigate further.

East County road closures

La Mesa

  • Palm Avenue at Spring Street is closed in both directions

Anlleyn Venegas, an expert with AAA said drivers should never go through standing water.

“Driving into flooded areas or freeways could really damage someone’s vehicle, but also it can place them in danger, most of the time is hard to tell how deep the water is on the road so don’t just don’t drive into a large water covered area,” Venegas said.

Simple rule: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around or back up if at all possible. If you've gone too far and your vehicle is no longer operational, call 911 and wait for help to arrive.

Caltrans, with crews on call 24/7, will begin storm patrol on Wednesday and are urging county residents to call 911 if they encounter a flooded road.

Caltrans: Flooding plan for North County’s state Route 78 worked, will use it in future

