King Tides Rise Again in San Diego. Here's When to See Them

A perfect combination of cosmic events will occur this weekend to bring what could be the highest tides of the year to San Diego, according to the NOAA.

King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are scheduled to occur on Jan. 21 and 22 in San Diego. It will be the second round of King Tides this winter season after another, more-extreme series just before Christmas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that this winter season's tides may cause coastal flooding in low-lying areas of San Diego.

Here's what to know:

What is a king tide?

A king tide is an informal name for exceptionally high tides known as spring tides, which are caused by a stronger-than-normal gravitational pull from the moon and sun.

While high tides occur twice a day, king tides occur only a few times a year when a new or full moon is closest to Earth during specific seasons. On the West Coast, they typically occur around the summer and winter solstice, the latter of which is on Dec. 21, according to NOAA.

An increase in the gravitational pull can be caused by different reasons, like when a supermoon is occurring, which was the case for December's king tides. Other causes for even higher king tides could be storm surges or an El Nino event, which warms and expands ocean waters. Neither are predicted to occur during these next king tides.

When can I see the king tides?

San Diego has several stations that report tides to NOAA. Here are the tide predictions from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reporting station at the Scripps Pier in La Jolla:

Date/Time Time High/Low, Height Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 8:03 AM high, 6.96 ft Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 3:21 PM low, -1.99 ft Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 8:50 AM high, 6.93 ft Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 4:02 PM low, -1.89 ft Check the full calendar of tide predictions from NOAA here.

Check tide predictions for other parts of San Diego County by clicking here and selecting a reporting station closest to you.

Note that while king tides are known for being exceptionally high, it is low tides that may provide the best opportunity for beachgoers. During these even lower tides, it may be possible to see even more creatures in tidepools and along the shoreline.

If you want to learn more about King Tides, the California Coastal Commission is hosting several classes across the state to get out in nature and learn about the phenomenon. Learn more here.

Are king tides dangerous?

King tides are predictable but they are often high enough to cause beach erosion, street flooding and flooding of some homes or businesses that are close enough to the coast. In the past, the very high tide has caused flooding in places like Imperial Beach and La Jolla Shores.

While king tides are not caused by sea-level rise, they can give "us an idea moving forward in time what future tide levels could look like as our sea levels are rising," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. The City of San Diego is projected to see a rise between 1.2 and 2.8 feet by 2050.

The California King Tides Project, organized by the California Coastal Commission, asks citizen volunteers to document the changing tides, particularly during king tides. Citizen scientists up and down the California coast upload their videos and photos to help the state keep track of the changing coastline. To get involved, click here.

