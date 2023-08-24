San Diego Humane Society receives $10K surprise donation

This Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, is NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's annual Clear the Shelters event. Head to San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street to meet the team and take home some adorable pets. All adoption fees will be waived. Details here.

San Diego Humane Society was surprised with a big check on Thursday that's about to bring smiles to thousands of pets.

The humane society was one of three organizations in the country randomly chosen to receive a $10,000 donation in celebration of Clear the Shelters — NBCUniversal Local's month-long nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site presented the grant to San Diego Humane Society right outside of its campus on Gaines Street. They also gifted the organization pet supplies like blankets, toys and bowls.

Gary Weitzman, the president of San Diego Humane Society, told NBC 7 that the donation will help boost the organization's veterinary program that cares for pets that come from the streets, its kitten nursery, and its behavior and wildlife programs.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year. We’ve had more animals than we’ve ever had in our 143-year history. We’ve got a lot of animals to take care of," Weitzman said. "This kind of support from these incredibly generous donors just means the world to us. It really lets us do our jobs.”

He shared that the humane society now has 740 dogs eagerly awaiting new homes, breaking its record for the highest number of dogs in its care.

For Clear the Shelters, San Diego Humane Society has reduced adoption fees by 50% for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens for the month of August. Saturday, Aug. 26, is the annual Clear the Shelters event. All adoption fees will be waived from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its campus on Gaines Street. More details can be found here.

"We hope to have thousands of people here to adopt the nearly one thousand animals we've got available," he said. "We really hope to give all of our animals a second chance, so come down and adopt."

For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCSanDiego and @Telemundo20 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.