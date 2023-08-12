PHOTOS: Meet the pets of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for Clear the Shelters 2023

Bringing new pets into your home is not always easy, but the bond you build with them can bring you more happiness than you could imagine.

From now until Aug. 31, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 San Diego are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to find forever homes for thousands of pets.

In honor of our Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, we wanted to introduce you to the furry friends that put smiles on our faces as soon as we get home.

Are you thinking about adopting a pet? You can find a list of adoptable pets and local participating shelters here. Some are offering discounted adoption fees this month and even better deals in the coming weeks.

Without further ado, meet the pets of our newsroom below: