Photos: Pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian demonstrations clash at University of California, Los Angeles

Dozens of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters countered each other Sunday at the University of California Los Angeles Campus following days of unrest over the ongoing war in Gaza.
The dueling protests come after pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment near Royce Hall earlier in the week, calling for a ceasefire and for UCLA to cut ties with Israel, including the suspension of study-abroad programs and divestment of all UC and UCLA Foundation funds from companies tied to Israel.
In response, a group identified as Stand With Us scheduled a rally on Sunday to show support for Israel and Jewish students.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Westwood, CA, Sunday, April 28, 2024 – Thousands rally for Israel as pro Palestine counter demonstrators surround them at UCLA. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 28: Pro-Palestinian students and activists holding Palestinian flags and banners participate in a demonstration at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on April 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza have intensified across multiple American universities for over a week, calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as the cessation of U.S. military aid to Israel. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
