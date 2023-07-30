Clear The Shelters 2023: What to know about NBC7/T20's annual pet adoption campaign

What to Know
- What: Clear The Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption across the country
- When: The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to 31, with a big event on Saturday, Aug. 26
- Where: Several San Diego County shelters are participating. Scroll down to view the full list
It's that PAWSitively good time of the year again!
San Diegans can bring home a new furry friend for this year's Clear The Shelters — NBCUniversal Local's month-long nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.
From Aug. 1 to 31, NBC7 and Telemundo20 San Diego are partnering with several local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 26, when both stations will come together to host a big adoption event at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street. More details to come.
Many shelters have dogs and cats up for adoption, but rabbits, guinea pigs, reptiles and farm animals are also available at some locations.
You can also find the purr-fect pet for you virtually! Using the WeRescue app, you can browse pets in the area by factors like breed, gender and size, submit adoption applications and ask questions to shelters.
If you are not ready to bring home a new pet this year but would still like to participate in the campaign, you can make a donation at ClearTheShetlersFund.org.
Clear The Shelters has returned for its ninth consecutive year. Since 2015, the campaign has helped find fur-ever homes for more than 860,000 pets. Last year, more than 161,000 pets were adopted, setting a new single-year record, in addition to raising more than $540,000.
San Diego County shelters participating in 2023 Clear The Shelters
North County
Rancho Coastal Humane Society
389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024
760-753-6413
Rescue Fenix
10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026
619-488-1003
San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Dr, Escondido, CA 92058
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
2905 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus - Airport Road Location
572 Airport Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
619-299-7012
San Diego Central
The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
858-886-7083
San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
East County
Friends of Cats, INC
15587 Olde Hwy 80, El Cajon CA 92021
619-561-0361
Humane Society of Imperial County
1575 W. Pico Ave, El Centro, CA 92243
760-352-1911
San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
South Bay
County of San Diego Department of Animal Services
5821 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
619-767-2675
Chula Vista Animal Services
130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-476-2477
Riverside County
Animal Friends of the Valleys
33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595
951-674-0618
Find your nearest participating Clear the Shelters location below:
For more information, visit NBC7.com/ClearTheShelters and T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCSanDiego and @Telemundo20 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.