Clear Skies Over Southern California With Warm-up Expected This Week

Building high pressure, combined with offshore flow, is predicted to bring much warmer weather across Southern California this week.

West of the mountains, highs could be 15 to 20 degrees higher than average on some days. The warm weather was expected to continue through next weekend before a solid onshore flow pattern returns next week.

Skies were clear throughout the region Sunday morning, with most temperature reports west of the mountains in the 40s to around 50 and the coldest overnight spots from Ramona up through San Pasqual.

Oceanside and the Borrego Valley Airport bottomed at 30 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

On the flip side, many higher elevations had lows in the 50s, including around Valley Center and most of the coastal slopes, where a couple of sites didn't get below 60.

More gusty northeast to east winds will occur at times this week, mainly through/below passes & canyons and on southwest facing mountain slopes. These are the peak gusts expected Monday (left) and Wednesday (right). #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UA4D8ippPK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 6, 2022

A dry Santa Ana pattern was expected to continue all week, with gusty northeast to east winds in the mountains, foothills, and wind-prone passes and canyons, the NWS said. The strongest winds were predicted Sunday through Monday, and again around midweek.



A wind advisory was issued from 8 a.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday for San Diego County mountains and valleys.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be from 68 to 73 degrees with overnight lows of 36 to 46. Western valley highs will be 75- 80, with highs of 70 to 75 near the foothills and overnight lows of 35 to 45. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 60-68 with overnight lows of 29-38. Highs in the deserts will be 75-80 with overnight lows of 37-44.