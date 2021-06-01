City to Visitors: Please Mind the Sea Lions This Pupping Season in La Jolla

New signs will soon be posted around La Jolla’s shores gently remind all, especially visiting tourists, to be mindful of the sea lion pupping season.

June 1 marks the beginning of pupping season in which our aquatic, barking friends begin to give birth and care for their young. San Diegans are told year after year to respect sea lions’ space yearround since the animals are protected by California, but it is especially important to remind others of this rule during this precious time.

Visitors can still enjoy the sight of the sea lions and their pups from a respected distance, however.

To give visitors a heads up, signs will be posted around Boomers Beach and La Jolla Cove.

San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava will host a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to detail how to responsibly enjoy the shores during one of nature’s most magical moments.