City of Chula Vista to Vote on Christopher Columbus Statue Removal

For nearly 30 years, a bronze statue of Christopher Columbus has stood over Discovery Park in Chula Vista. During that time, the statue has been vandalized several times in protest. Last year, someone dumped red paint on the statue on Columbus Day.

On Thursday, the Chula Vista Human Relations Commission will vote on whether or not to remove the statue permanently. They will also vote on whether to rename Discovery Park with guidance from Kumeyaay Native American tribes.

Unión Del Barrio, a non-governmental political organization based in San Diego, will lead a protest calling for the removal of the statue during the meeting.

Last month, Chula Vista City Councilman John McCann said the statue should not be removed.

“You can’t erase history,” said McCann. “We should be uniting people over modern-day issues like homelessness, childhood education, instead of dwelling on issues that happened over 500 years ago that no one has the ability to change.”

The meeting will be held at Chula Vista City Hall at 6:00 p.m.