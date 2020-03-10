City Crews Monitor Water Pumps During Storm

Dozens of San Diego crew members were dispatched to locations across the city amid a storm that brought scattered showers to Southern California on Tuesday.

At least 20 locations were being monitored by crew members to ensure that water pumps were working properly.

Last fall, heavy showers sent a flood of water into a homeless tent shelter in the East Village, forcing about 300 people to evacuate.

The water knocked over portable restrooms and contaminated the floodwater. People already down on their luck lost all their belongings and had to be relocated.

A spokesperson for the Alpha Project, the group in charge of the homeless shelter, told NBC 7 that several changes have been made since last year's flood.

The HVAC system was lifted off the ground, there were changes made to the sidewalk, and sandbags placed around the tent.

City crews utilized a hose connected to a water main near the shelter to ensure water was directed straight to a storm drain.

Similar set-ups were being utilized in other flood-prone areas like Mission Valley.

Despite all of those changes, resident David Linwood says the prospect of rain all week makes him nervous.

I am a little nervous. I wonder if they are going to have like an insurance policy. I heard everyone's stuff got thrown away last time. David Linwood

Linwood said if the rain doesn't slow down he will have to take some precautions of his own, like getting a temporary storage space for his belongings.

Wet weather is expected to continue through at least Thursday and pick back up again next week.