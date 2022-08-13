Chula Vista's Third Avenue Village Rebranding as ‘Downtown Chula Vista'

People, music -- and lemons -- had a big showing at the Lemon Festival in Chula Vista Saturday.

The annual Lemon Festival celebrates the history of the fruit in the South Bay. Chula Vista was once known as the lemon capital of the world.

The Third Avenue Village area will soon be rebranded as Downtown Chula Vista.

“Third Avenue Village, there’s a new brand coming out -- Downtown Chula Vista. We want to let people know that it’s not just one avenue, it’s a whole region so the Third Avenue Village Association came together through committee, made this decision with community investment from our neighbors, our business neighbors. We decided to come up with a new branding and a new name, Downtown Chula Vista," said Third Avenue Village Association Board Member Dr. Gonzalo Quintero.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Many locals believe it will bring more attention and economic activity to the area.

“I think it’s only going to get bigger from here and a big emphasis on public transportation, a big emphasis on walkability and we are going to show just how great that Third Avenue and the Downtown Chula Vista region is,” Dr. Quintero said.

Local business owners NBC 7 spoke with are all in agreement on the idea.

“We are onboard with it, and we are just blessed that we got here when we got here almost seven years ago, and we are part of the transformation, and we see the changes and they are changes for the good and the better,” Via Gary said.

Local leaders are expected to release more details and unveil new logo designs in the near future.