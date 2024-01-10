Chula Vista to open South Bay's first motel-turned-homeless housing in 2025

It’s something we’ve seen throughout the state and in the city of San Diego in recent years: old motels purchased and transformed to house homeless people.

Now the city of Chula Vista is jumping on board.

“This will be a supportive services program, meaning all of our residents will have additional services to help them with the transition out of homelessness to self-sufficiency,” said Carlos Rodriguez, project manager for the Palomar Hotel, which is on Walnut Avenue, right off Palomar Street.

Rodriguez said the city purchased the property last year and that it is now in search of a developer to rehabilitate the property.

The plan is to turn 30 of the motel's 32 rooms into fully furnished apartments, setting aside the others for service providers working on-site.

Rather than focusing on one demographic, Rodriguez said, the housing will be open to anyone in need of support.

Currently, there are numerous unsheltered individuals living in the area.

Tony Lopez and his friend Amber live near the hotel in a tent.

“They’re kicking us out of everywhere,” Amber told NBC 7 on Wednesday.

The pair are aware of the changes coming to Palomar Motel and hope for a housing opportunity

“It’ll make a lot of difference,” Lopez said. “It’ll keep me off the streets. It’ll get me motivated to keep a job.”

The project hasn’t come without opposition, however.

Sofia Garcia, who lives nearby, said some neighbors are worried about the negative impacts the housing project could bring.

City officials are hoping to select a developer in the coming weeks and get started on the construction work soon after.

According to the 2023 point-in-time count, Chula Vista currently has more than 300 people living on the streets.