Man taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Chula Vista

A man fired a gun into the ground and out of a window at a Chula Vista home Friday, prompting a SWAT standoff, after police arrived there on a request to check on his welfare.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of D Street, near Fifth Avenue, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

There were no reports of injuries, and the shooter -- described as a shirtless man in his early 40s -- did not appear to be targeting officers or anyone else with the rounds, according to a CVPD statement.

After the man ignored repeated orders to exit the home and surrender, special weapons and tactics personnel were sent in, police said.

Residents of nearby homes were directed to remain indoors until the situation could be resolved.

The man was taken into custody by 7:15 p.m.