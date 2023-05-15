Chula Vista Street Racer Sentenced to 1 Month of Jail, Plus Probation

A Chula Vista man convicted of taking part in a high- speed street race has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year of probation, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Monday.

Prosecutors said Victor Manuel Guillins, 39, and five other drivers took part in a race just before 1 a.m. Aug. 29, 2022, on Interstate 15, just south of the Interstate 8 interchange.

According to the City Attorney's Office, California Highway Patrol officers saw a group of vehicles moving along the freeway at slow speeds with their hazard lights on, which was recognized "as an intentional maneuver to help set up a street race."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After officers moved past the slow-moving vehicles, six other vehicles then sped off.

Among those six vehicles was a Honda Civic driven by and registered to Guillins, the City Attorney's Office said.

Testimony from Guillins' jury trial indicated his car reached up to 90 mph while veering across lanes, and Guillins opened his driver's side door during the race. The City Attorney's Office said, "The dangerous combination of these vehicle code violations drew officers' attention specifically to Guillins' car, despite other vehicles participating in the speed contest."

Guillins was pursued by officers for almost three minutes before exiting the freeway at Home Avenue, according to the City Attorney's Office.

He was charged with one count of street racing and one count of evading an officer, and convicted last week on the street racing charge.