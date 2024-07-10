One person dead after shooting involving police in Chula Vista

One person is dead after a shooting involving police closed a street in Chula Vista early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of H Street and Marina Parkway, just north of Sandpiper Way. That road is currently closed due to the investigation.

The shooting occured after police were called after a solo car crash. A man inside a white sedan with front end damage did not comply to get out of the car once police arrived at the scene. That was when officers used pepper balls at the vehicle, San Diego Police Lt. Jud Cambell said. Officers then saw what appeared to be a gun in the man's hand. The suspect then opened the door, flashed the firearm and fired at least one shot in the direction of the officers, Lt. Campbell said.

"At one point the suspect opened his door and at that point he did flash a firearm and fire at least one shot in the direction of officers.One of the officers on scene, a sergeant with the Chula Vista Police Department returned fire, striking the suspect," SDPD Lt. Campbell said.

The man was taken to local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He is belived to be a man in his 50s.

No officers were injured. A weapon was recovered at the scene, Lt. Campbell said.

The 700 Block of H St (west of I-5 overpass) & Marina Pkwy north of Sandpiper Way is currently blocked to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred at approx 1:30 am. Please avoid the area. Officers uninjured - one suspect transported to hospital. — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) July 10, 2024

SDPD is investigating the incident under a countywide protocol that ensures no department investigates its own officer-involved shootings.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.