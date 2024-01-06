WATCH: Chula Vista police release video of home invasion suspects

Chula Vista police are still searching for four suspects accused of breaking into a home in November 2023.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the 1200 block of Pershing Road. The Chula Vista Police Department released surveillance video on social media Thursday showing four men wearing masks exiting their vehicle and approaching the residence.

The suspects entered the home's open garage door and broke open the door leading into the house, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Xavier Lizarraga, one of the residents, says the home invasion happened while his family was sleeping.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We woke up to some loud banging on the garage door, and that's when I got up," Lizarraga told NBC 7 after the incident.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada spoke to the Chula Vista resident who confronted the intruders on Nov. 19, 2023.

Lizarraga confronted the suspects by pushing them back into the garage and shutting the door, Chula Vista police Lt. Scott Adkins told NBC 7 in November.

“At that moment, I just kind of grabbed him and threw him back out, slammed the door in his face, and I was yelling at my brother to call 911," Lizarraga recalled.

An armed suspect then fired a round into the door, narrowly missing the resident. No one was hit by the bullet or injured, Adkins said.

“I was definitely scared," Lizarraga said. "But in the moment, with all the adrenaline, I just wanted to get them out and protect my family.”

The suspects then got into an older gray or silver two-door sedan and drove off, CVPD said in an Instagram post.

If you recognize the suspects or know more information about the incident, CVPD asks that you contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for details that lead to an arrest.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada contributed to this report.