Suspect shoots at Chula Vista resident through door after stopping home invasion

A Chula Vista resident thwarted a group of people from invading his home early Sunday morning, officials said. The suspects are still at large.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pershing Road.

Three men wearing masks entered the home's garage and broke open the door leading into the house, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Meanwhile, the fourth suspect waited outside in a car.

Xavier Lizarraga says the attempted home invasion happened while his family was sleeping.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We woke up to some loud banging on the garage door, and that's when I got up," Lizarraga told NBC 7.

One of the suspects made his way into the home but was confronted by Lizarraga, who pushed him back into the garage and shut the door, Chula Vista police Lt. Scott Adkins said.

“At that moment, I just kind of grabbed him and threw him back out, slammed the door in his face, and I was yelling at my brother to call 911," Lizarraga recalled.

A suspect then fired a shot into the door, and all of the suspects got into the waiting car and drove off.

“I was definitely scared," Lizarraga said. "But in the moment, with all the adrenaline, I just wanted to get them out and protect my family.”

No one was hit by the bullet or injured, Adkins said.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada contributed to this report.