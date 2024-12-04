Chula Vista middle school student found on campus with a gun, principal says

Some middle school parents in the Sweetwater Unified School District are breathing a collective sigh of relief after a gun brought to school on Monday was recovered before it was used against someone.

Police responded to complaint of a gun at Castle Park Middle School in Chula Vista around 11a.m. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, Nina Hermosillo, the school's principal, said that one student was arrested and that the firearm was confiscated.

The buzz on Castle Park's campus on Tuesday was about the classmate who brought a gun to school.

“I don’t think that is OK," said Aaron Liton, a student at Castle Park. "Why did he need to bring a gun to school?”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Aaron Liton and his father, Jose Liton, have been discussing the incident.

"Young kids, 12, 13 years, with a gun? Not good,” Jose Liton said.

A number of Sweetwater Unified parents are talking to their kids.

“It scares me because it’s not the first time that there is something going on in this school,“ parent Silvia Hinojosa said.

Hermosillo's email to parents indicates a student became aware that another middle schooler was in possession of the weapon and alerted administrators. They called 911.

"I saw the kid walking with the police officers. They were driving him. They even checked if he had anything else,“ Aaron Liton said.

Police haven’t identified the student, but Aaron Liton says while on a restroom break in building 200, he saw police out front. They were patting down an older male student, maybe an eighth grader. They handcuffed him and took him into custody.

There was no description of the weapon or how the student came to possess it.

“I don’t know if they are being bullied too much or that’s how they feel like they are going to get protected,” Hinojosa said.

Parents say students at the school are at a tender age, too young for this behavior, but they have not let their guard down.

“I pick up my son all the time and check with the teacher to ask what’s going. I talk with him,” Jose Liton said.

“I talk to him. I do talk to him about bullying,” Hinojosa said.

In part of the emailed letter to parents, the principal wrote: “We ask that you speak with your children about the dangers of firearms and the consequences of owning them. We also alert all of the other members of our community to inform any suspicious behavior.”

Customarily, such a case would be referred to juvenile authorities.