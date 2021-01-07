Chula Vista

Chula Vista Hit-Run Crash Witness Shot

The victim suffered a non-life threatening bullet wound to the head, authorities said

By City News Service

Police sirens generic image.
NBC 7

A good Samaritan was recovering Wednesday from a gunshot wound he suffered after witnessing a non-injury South Bay hit-and-run crash and trying to get the license plate number of the fleeing driver.

The 25-year-old man was in a car that was following the departing motorist when the gunfire erupted in the area of Fifth Avenue and Palomar Street in Chula Vista about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the head, Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Opens Vaccines to More Phase 1A Tiers

racism 3 hours ago

Supervisors Will Ask Board To Declare Racism A Public Health Crisis

Using a drone operated by the Chula Vista Police Department, an officer located the suspected hit-and-run driver's car and watched as the alleged shooter, a 17-year-old boy, got out of a passenger seat and walked off, carrying a handgun, Foxx said.

Officers went to the area where the suspected shooter had been dropped off and arrested him without incident. The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony assault with a firearm.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was issued a citation, the lieutenant said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chula VistashootingSouth BayChula Vista Police DepartmentInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us