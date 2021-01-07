Chula Vista Hit-Run Crash Witness Shot

A good Samaritan was recovering Wednesday from a gunshot wound he suffered after witnessing a non-injury South Bay hit-and-run crash and trying to get the license plate number of the fleeing driver.

The 25-year-old man was in a car that was following the departing motorist when the gunfire erupted in the area of Fifth Avenue and Palomar Street in Chula Vista about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the head, Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

Using a drone operated by the Chula Vista Police Department, an officer located the suspected hit-and-run driver's car and watched as the alleged shooter, a 17-year-old boy, got out of a passenger seat and walked off, carrying a handgun, Foxx said.

Officers went to the area where the suspected shooter had been dropped off and arrested him without incident. The teen, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony assault with a firearm.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was issued a citation, the lieutenant said.