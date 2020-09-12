Chula Vista

Chula Vista Giving Away 25,000 Free Face Masks to Residents

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said Hispanics and Latinos have been most impacted by COVID-19, with San Diego's South Bay being disproportionately affected

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A look at the facial covering that the City of Chula Vista will be giving to its residents for free.
City of Chula Vista

The city of Chula Vista is handing out thousands of reusable face masks to its residents to ensure locals have access to proper facial coverings, it announced Friday.

Chula Vista said 25,000 cloth masks were made locally from cotton. The facial coverings bear the city’s logo to remind residents where they can receive up to date coronavirus-related information in Chula Vista.

“As we stress the importance of wearing a mask when out in public, it’s vital that Chula Vista residents have access to reusable face masks,” Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said in a statement. “It is our hope that these distribution efforts will get the masks into the hands of those who need them most.”

San Diego County’s South Bay has been hit hard by the pandemic, with its residents being disproportionately affected by the virus. In June, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said Hispanics and Latinos have been most impacted by COVID-19.

Masks will be distributed one per person on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

  • Civic Center Library, 365 F St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
  • Otay Ranch Library, 2015 Birch Rd., #409, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

City employees such as police officers, firefighters, park rangers and open space personnel will also be giving away the masks when they encounter individuals who are not wearing one.

Chula Vista coronavirus Covid-19 South Bay face masks
