Task Force Created to Ensure Equity in San Diego County's COVID-19 Response

San Diego County has created a new task force to ensure the region's COVID-19 recovery efforts equally support underserved communities and people of color.

The Regional COVID-19 Taskforce for Equitable Recovery was proposed to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher by the Invest in San Diego Families Coalition (ISDF), an advocacy group that pushes for services and policies that better serve the county's diverse communities.

ISDF campaign manager Paola Martinez-Montes said recovery must be viewed "through a racial and equity lens... otherwise we will risk deepening the injustice our communities have been carrying for hundreds of years."

According to the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties, the task force will offer recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that can help address the impact of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities, especially in Black, Latino and Pacific Islander communities and among the homeless.

Fletcher said it is because of pre-existing disparities that these communities were disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

"COVID-19 didn’t cause the economic inequities or health disparities that exist in our society, but it highlighted how a crisis situation can make things more difficult for people struggling because of those injustices," Fletcher said.

San Diego County has seen a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in the South Bay and while there has been no conclusive reason given for the spike, some contributing factors, according to South Bay leaders, could be more dense populations, more essential workers, and its larger population of cross-border travelers.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=630645554203373&ref=watch_permalink

Local leaders have taken additional measures to increase testing in the region in order to combat COVID-19 before it spreads. The task force would also help address the spike in South Bay's cases.

The task force includes members of ISDF, the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties, the Center for Policy Initiatives, Supervisor Fletcher, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Carlsbad City Councilmember Priya Bhat-Patel, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, San Diego Councilmember Goergette Gomez, Chula Vista Councilmember Steve Padilla, among several others.

The group will meet next Wednesday at 4 p.m. for its first strategy session.