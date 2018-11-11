Firefighters quickly put out a car fire that began to spread to surrounding vegetation in Chula Vista Saturday morning.

A woman’s car caught fire while on the I-805 around 11:30 a.m., according to Chula Vista Fire Department Deputy Chief Harry Muns.

She then exited near Olympic Parkway and Heritage Road, Muns said.

After she stopped the car, the fire started to spread to a very small spot of vegetation, according to CVFD

CVFD crews immediately put out the small fire.

On Sunday, CVPD Lt. Buddy Magor said the woman was okay.

Magor said the cause of the incident was still undetermined.

Officials will continue to investigate.

No other information was available.