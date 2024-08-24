Chula Vista

2 employees severely burned in Chula Vista 7-Eleven fire, police say

It is unclear what started the fire. Chula Vista police said its detectives and arson investigators with the Chula Vista Fire Department are still investigating

By Danielle Smith

A fire at a 7-Eleven in Chula Vista left two employees with serious burn injures, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

A fire broke out at a 7-Eleven in Chula Vista, seriously injuring two employees on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the blaze at the convenience store located at 899 Broadway just after 8 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

When they arrived, smoke could be seen billowing out of the building's front door. A woman walked out of the store as three officers started making their way in, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Police say they could hear someone else inside the burning store and went inside to pull out a second woman.

Both victims, identified as employees, were taken to a nearby hospital with serious burns that were considered life-threatening, Molina said.

It is unclear what started the fire. Police said arson investigators with the Chula Vista Fire Department and CVPD detectives are still investigating.

If you have any information, contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers and 888-580-8477 or submit anonymous tips online or through the P3tips mobile application.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

