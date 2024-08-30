Chula Vista

Woman set on fire at Chula Vista 7-Eleven dies after being taken off life support: Family

Amanda Buchanan had been on life support since Saturday, after police say her ex-boyfriend showed up to her work, threw gasoline on her and set her on fire

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman who was attacked while working at a 7-Eleven in Chula Vista over the weekend has died, a family member said Thursday.

Amanda Buchanan, who had suffered burns over 80% of her body, had been on life support since Saturday, after police say her ex-boyfriend showed up to her work, threw gasoline on her and set her on fire.

"The extent of her injuries are so severe that we got together with the surgeons and talked about her quality of life, and it's not going to be the same, so we decided to go ahead and pull the plug on her. That way she's not suffering," Dominic Rivera, Buchanan's son, said on Wednesday.

Rivera confirmed to NBC 7 on Thursday that she died.

The attack happened near Broadway and L Street around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Jose Carlos Villanueva, 47, was arrested and appeared in court earlier this week. Prosecutors say he had been planning the attack for a while.

Villanueva pleaded not guilty to charges of torture, arson and attempted murder. That charge will likely be upgraded in light of Buchanan's death.

Buchanan's coworker also sustained injuries in the attack.

Villanueva remains in custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6.

The vigil was held in hopes of healing the two women who were nearly killed in a fire at a 7-Eleven in Chula Vista. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry spoke to one of the victim's son about her fight for life.

