Chula Vista seeking input from residents for city's 5-year strategic plan

Chula Vista is doing well. At least, the city’s mayor believes the second largest city in San Diego County is doing well.

“I believe we live in the best city in California,” smiled Mayor John McCann.

However, McCann acknowledged there’s always room for improvement. That’s why the city of Chula Vista will host several meetings this week to gather community input from the residents.

“We're going to get their input, make sure that we're heading in the right direction,” McCann explained.

The mayor said they’ll take what they learn into consideration when they develop a five-year strategic plan for the city.

Chula Vista is primed for success with the opening of Gaylord Pacific on the city’s bayfront next year. The resort is expected to inject millions of dollars into the South Bay city every year. McCann says that’s in addition to the fiscal responsibility practiced by Chula Vista in recent years.

“We were one of the few cities that didn't have to do layoffs, and we want to continue that fiscal responsibility," McCann said.

Chula Vista will host five meetings for the public. One will be via Zoom, three will be in person, and one will be reserved for small business owners. They’re also conducting an online survey for people who can’t attend the meetings.