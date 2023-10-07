San Marcos High School

Child arrested in connection to San Marcos High School bomb threat

By City News Service

San Marcos High School
Google Street

Authorities arrested a 12-year-old child Saturday on suspicion of phoning in a bomb threat to San Marcos High School.

Deputies were dispatched to the school at 8 a.m. Friday with bomb- sniffing dogs, but after a thorough search, nothing suspicious was found, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Students arriving at school were sent home with their parents, and students and staff members remaining at the school were released shortly before 11 a.m.

Shortly afterward, detectives identified a possible suspect from Los Angeles County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's detectives served a warrant at a home in LA County, and confirmed that the phone used to call in the threat was found in the bedroom of a 12-year-old, authorities said.

The child was arrested and released to the mother's custody, the San Marcos sheriff's station confirmed.

The San Marcos Unified School District, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and canine units from the Cal State San Marcos Police Department were involved in the arrest, authorities said.

The child's identity was not released due to the suspect's age.

