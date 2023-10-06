san marcos

UPDATED: San Marcos High lockdown lifted

Sheriff's deputies and a Cal State San Marcos canine swept the building as part of their investigation

San Marcos High School
San Marcos High School was put on lockdown Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The students were locked down for about three hours beginning at around 8 a.m. at the campus at 1615 West San Marcos Blvd., according to Lt. Michael Petin.

Any students who being dropped off in the morning were turned away from the school, while people already on campus followed lockdown procedures.

Sheriff's deputies and a Cal State San Marcos canine unit swept through the building as part of their investigation.

The high school sent a text message to parents to alert them about the lockdown.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the sheriff's department, which said deputies would "be conducting extra patrols of the school throughout the day, informed parents that they could now head to the campus to pick up their children.

