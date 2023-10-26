Cases of Mpox, formerly known as monkepox, on the Rise in San Diego County and California

San Diego County public health officials Thursday encouraged residents to get vaccinated for Mpox, as a rise in cases across the state was mirrored with 11 new cases in the county so far this month.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases in San Diego County is 492 since cases first emerged in July 2022.

According to a county statement, Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a virus spread through close physical contact with someone who has Mpox. Infections usually cause rashes or sores throughout the body that can last for two to four weeks. Rashes can happen in sensitive areas and can be extremely painful. Often, but not always, people with Mpox experience flu-like symptoms before the rash or sores appear.

During last summer's global outbreak, Mpox affected mostly the LBGTQ+ community, but anyone can get Mpox.

"The Mpox vaccine is widely available, safe and an effective way to lower your risk of getting Mpox or lower the severity of your symptoms if you do get sick," said County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. "It's important that people at risk are also practicing other safety measures and notifying their partner or partners of any recent illness or rashes."

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose injection that helps prevent against Mpox when given before or shortly after exposure to the virus. It is available to anyone 16 years and older without parental consent. It is also available for people 16 years of age and younger, with parental consent.

In San Diego County nearly 16,000 people have received at least one dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine. No-cost vaccine including second doses are widely available from healthcare providers and public health clinics. People unsure of where to get a vaccine can call 2-1-1 or make an appointment on MyTurn.ca.gov.

To avoid the illness, county public health officials urge those at risk to limit contact with people with sores or symptoms, avoid touching items someone with the illness has recently handled, practice good hygiene and wash hands.