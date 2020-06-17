Carlsbad

Carlsbad Man Jailed for Allegedly Killing Roommate

By City News Service

A Carlsbad man is behind bars for allegedly killing his roommate.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a death in the 2500 block of West Ranch Street at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday found a 40-year-old woman dead in an apartment in the neighborhood near the intersection of El Camino Real and Tamarack Avenue, police said.

Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Local

San Diego County Jun 13

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors Can Reopen Friday

Horton Plaza 32 mins ago

Demolition Underway to Transform Horton Plaza Into Tech Hub

Detectives questioned the woman's roommate, 44-year-old Brehon Roy Quigley, then arrested him, Carlsbad Police Lt. Jason Jackowski said. Quigley was booked into the county jail in Vista on suspicion of murder.

Police declined to release details on how the victim died and would not disclose a suspected motive for the alleged slaying.

"The investigation into what occurred and why is ongoing,'' the lieutenant said. "No additional information is being released at this time."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

CarlsbadCarlsbad Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us