Spring flowers are almost here. What to know before Carlsbad's Flower Fields open

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are about to burst with color as the springtime attraction is set to open in less than a week.

"The first bloom of the season has arrived, soon to be accompanied by millions more. Spring flowers are on the way," the attraction's website said.

The vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that blanket the 55-acre field are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year. This typically takes place from early March through early May.

SkyRanger 7 shows you an aerial view of the famous and fresh Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

This year's theme is "Spring into Color," which the attraction says is apt for those hoping to add some color to their springtime activities.

Here's what to know before the flower garden opens to the public:

When will the Flower Fields in Carlsbad open?

The fields will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 1 until May 12, according to its website.

The attraction is located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA, 92008.

How do I buy tickets for Carlsbad's Flower Fields?

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

Single-ticket admission is $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $14 for children ages 3 through 10, and free for children under three.

Season passes are available for $48 for adults, $44 for seniors and military, $28 for children and free for children under three.

What events are at Carlsbad's Flower Fields?

For the 2024 season, there will be events like Flower Flow Yoga, Spring Succulent Workshop, Tea in the Garden and Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop.

For this year's activity calendar, click here.

Spring is in the air! The flower fields of Carlsbad draw thousands of visitors every spring who are captivated by the blooms. California Live correspondent Angela Sun finds out what is in store for this season, gets a tour of the fields, and learns about the special types of flowers, and some photo tips on how to best capture the moment!