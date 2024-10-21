Car crashes through the roof of home in Rancho Palos Verdes

One person was injured after a vehicle crashed through the roof of a home in Ranchos Palos Verdes, according to LA County Fire.

Authorities responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. of the vehicle stuck on top of a home located at 28036 Santona Drive.

The vehicle drove through a wooden fence behind the home on Granvia Altamira Road.

At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital. It's unclear if the driver was the person who was transported.

Newschopper4 captured crews working to pry the vehicle out from the home.