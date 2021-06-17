California Issues Flex Alert as Heat Wave Rages On

Californians are being asked to conserve electricity during peak usage hours on Thursday in order to relieve pressure on the state's grid amid a grueling heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued the Flex Alert from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, which will be day three of an excessive heat warning for inland regions as temperatures soar up to 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A flex alert is a voluntary call to conserve energy as demand reaches a peak, typically in the hot summer months. The CAISO monitors energy usage and as demand approaches available capacity, a flex alert is issued. Track available capacity here.

Consumers should conserve electricity by turning off unnecessary lights, not using major appliances and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed, the ISO said.

