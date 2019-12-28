California Highway Patrol Out in Full Force for New Year’s Eve

The California Highway Patrol is preparing for a "Maximum Enforcement Period" this New Year's Eve as Californians pop champagne bottles and ponder New Year's resolutions.

All available personnel will be watching for unsafe drivers starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, CHP said. The focus will be on impaired drivers, while also watching for the usual speeding and seat belt violations.

CHP sent out a reminder to buckle up, avoid distractions while driving and have a plan if you intend to consume intoxicating substances.

If you do find yourself impaired this New Year's Eve, consider using alternative transportation such as ride-shares or public transportation, CHP said.

“Please make smart choices this holiday season. Driving while impaired can have tragic results,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Whether impaired by alcohol or drugs, the result can lead to arrest, injury, or death. Either way, the impact will be life-altering.”

During 2018's New Year's Eve holiday enforcement period, CHP said 25 people were killed and 270 others were injured in collisions involving impaired drivers.