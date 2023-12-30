Cal Fire San Diego captain warns against using illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve

When the clock strikes midnight and the new year begins, some embrace their loved ones, others cheer and share their resolutions, but then there are those who decide to light illegal fireworks.

“People like to celebrate New Year’s with firework activity, but it is illegal here in San Diego County,” Mike Cornette, a fire captain with CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire, told NBC 7.

According to CAL FIRE, 20,000 acres have been burned in California with fireworks as the ignition source since 2013. It has also caused more than $59 million in property damage, with more than $25 million of that occurring in 2022 alone.

“Even though we have this rain that’s coming in and the vegetation is green, it's not always the brush that’s catching fire,” Cornette said. “It could be the house, it could be the shed, it could be your neighbor’s car.”

In San Diego County, all consumer fireworks are against the law including sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets and more. It is not only because they can lead to devastating fires, both in brush and homes, but they can also cause serious injuries.

“You could be good or it could malfunction and significantly injure yourself or your children or your friends or family,” Cornette said. “It’s not something to be taken lightly.”

Cornette added there are consequences for using, selling or transporting illegal fireworks.

“You could face jail time, you could face penalties,” he said. “We want to keep everybody safe and we want to keep this holiday less eventful, if we can.”

Illegal fireworks are typically a concern on and near Independence Day in July. Cornette said CAL FIRE often increases staffing during that time of year to handle calls, and they can do the same for New Year’s Eve, if it is necessary.

According to Cal Fire’s webpage on firework safety, they suggest only using State Fire Marshal approved fireworks and only in areas where local ordinances permit it. They also say to always read the directions, have an adult present, be outdoors, light one firework at a time and have a bucket of water and a hose nearby. Learn more here.

