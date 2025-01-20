Wildfires

Cal Fire quickly halts small fires in North County San Diego amid red flag warning

By Christina Bravo

Cal Fire crews responded to two small fires Monday amid gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity that was creating dangerous fire weather.

One fire was located near a U.S. Navy facility in the Cleveland National Forest and the other involving a recreational vehicle sparked in the community of Bonsall.

The Bonsall fire started as an RV fire shortly after 9 a.m. It was knocked down at 9:23 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

No injuries or structural damage were reported, and the cause was under investigation, fire officials said.

At 10:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a small vegetation fire near the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training facility off state Highway 79 in the community of Warner Springs, Cal Fire said.

The fire scorched a half-acre and was contained by 10:50 a.m, and there were no injuries or structural damage, according to fire officials.

Cleanup efforts were ongoing.

