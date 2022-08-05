By The Numbers: New-Look Padres Ready for 3-Game Set With Dodgers in Los Angeles

The new-look San Diego Padres are about to start their first series with the Los Angeles Dodgers since retooling at the trade deadline.

The recent additions of Juan Soto, Josh Hader and Josh Bell have been paying off so far, but the next test is to see if the Friars can match up with their rivals to the north. The Dodgers have come out on top in 5 of their 7 games against each other this year.

Pitching Probables

Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FanDuel Sportsbook Line

Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Bottom Line

Los Angeles has a 72-33 record overall and a 35-15 record at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the NL.

San Diego has a 30-24 record on the road and a 61-47 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

Top Performers

Mookie Betts has 20 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .303 batting average to rank fourth on the Padres, and has 24 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Last 10 Games

Dodgers: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Injuries

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: day-to-day (back), Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

