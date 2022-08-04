Padres

Three Fun Facts About San Diego's Newest Padres: Juan Soto, Josh Hader and Josh Bell

One of them has some opinions when it comes to PB&J sandwiches.

By Dana Williams

It’s been an exciting week to be a San Diego Padres fan! There are new faces on the roster, including all-stars Josh Hader, Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

While we’re going to get to know them on the field soon, what are they like off the diamond? What do they enjoy doing? NBC 7’s Dana Williams did some internet sleuthing to find three fun facts about each of them.

Watch the video above to find out which one loves to play video games on Twitch, had no choice but to pop sparkling grape juice ahead of the world series and watched Game of Thrones, but couldn’t quite make it through Tiger King.

