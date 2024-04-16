‘Burglary tourism': Foreign organized crime groups are targeting San Diego homes, DA Stephan says

South American organized crime groups have been burglarizing some of San Diego’s most affluent neighborhoods. It's known as “burglary tourism." They apply for tourist visas online and rely on what investigators consider a "weak vetting system" to get approved and enter the U.S.

NBC 7's Dave Summers sat down with District Attorney Summer Stephan at NBC 7 Studios to get the latest on this wave of crimes we're seeing across San Diego.

"The home is carefully selected. They’ve been watching from rented cars that blend into wealthy neighborhoods. They are masked, gloved and care little about cameras. They are in and out of your home in just minutes," Stephan told Summers.

“When a burglary happens it’s your home, you never feel the same. This is organized. This is not some kid,” Stephan said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Taking advantage of the US's Visa Waiver Program

District Attorney Summer Stephan says some South American Countries enrolled in the Visa Waiver Program are using it for crime tourism.

"That’s supposed to improve our economy and help tourism, but instead it really turns out to be a burglary tourist visa.

They are stealing only what they can sell quickly. Jewelry, coin collections, cash and high end purses," Stephan said.

“Currently we have eight defendants that are part of the South American Chilean operation involved in multiple different burglaries," Stephan said.

Stephan added that gang members are flying to the U.S. on tourist visas obtained through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

"The mother country has the responsibility to take care of business and make sure that they’re not allowing these visas for unvetted people with criminal records," Stephan said.

One of the most recent, if not the most recent burglary tied to this South American group happened on Las Planideras Road in historic Rancho Santa Fe on March 29.

Police said when they arrived there were some details like broken glass where the suspects went in while the homeowners were not there. So far no arrests have been made in that case and many others.

Stephan said they travel to different regions and eventually return to their home country. Then, they are replaced by a new team.

Copycat burglar crews popping up in San Diego County

Their methods work so well, copycat crews have sprung up. On February 25, such burglars in Mira Mesa stole a gun safe. It had assault style rifles in it as well as family heirloom jewelry. Police believe this same crew is responsible for nearly two dozen break-ins, but are not related to the South American group.

“They think it's been successful in that the identity has not been discovered. It’s all over the media. They are difficult to detect and difficult to find," Stephan said.

Those crimes are also currently unsolved.

There may be nothing new about the crime of burglary but crime tourism is an added dimension vexing law enforcement.

The U.S. can extradite wanted criminals from Chile and other South American countries in the ESTA program, but the district attorney says it is difficult and often reserved for more serious crimes, like kidnapping and murder.