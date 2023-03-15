2 Arrested, 4 Charged in Federal Romanian Crime Ring Investigation

There may be restitution coming to some of the San Diego elderly and Asian community victims of an alleged jewelry theft ring.

New federal charges leveled against six Romanian nationals, already facing state charges, federal authorities were able to seize millions in cars, cash and gold.

NBC 7 obtained a video of Romanian law enforcement confiscating luxury cars from the defendant's worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Investigators say they were purchased in California and then transported to their homes.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry, sold at pawn shops, then the money used to buy gold bars were also part of the alleged money laundering that lined their pockets and fueled the criminal enterprise.

“It’s jewelry that has been laundered, its gold, its vehicles shipped over to Romania,” said Jessica Adeline Schulberg, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

In the complaint released by Schulberg, the list of confiscated items include:

Schulberg says a complaint filed in federal court two weeks ago identifies Romanian National Constantin Sandu as the mastermind behind the Valcea crime ring.

The complaint charges him with stealing $5 million of California Unemployment Insurance benefits.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney says Eduard Ghiocel was head of a subgroup in Sandu’s organization.

Among its members, are Ghiocel’s wife Floarea, and their sons Marius and Gabriel. Gabriel’s wife Larisa and Marius’ former girlfriend Argentina Alexandru.

All six are charged in the complaint but only two are incarcerated in the U.S.

“These are the main players. I think in terms of the Ghiocel's this is a very, very heavy hit to them,” said Schulberg.

According to the complaint, they are accused of mail, and wire fraud and also of several felony robbery counts.

“Sometimes they would use force but most of the time what they would do is go up to people and offer to sell some sort of fake jewelry and put it on them then they would steal their real jewelry,” Schulberg said.

The complaint indicates the accused used refugee status to stay in the U.S. Upon entrance into the United States, members of the organization were responsible for generating as much income as possible through theft, begging and other financial crimes.

“Our office is proud to hold these people accountable for targeting elderly and Asian communities in San Diego.”

Eduard and his wife are in custody and are due in court Friday for a bond hearing. The other four, who are believed to be in Romania, have federal warrants for their arrest.

So far, there are 17 victims identified in San Diego and other Southern California Communities.

If the defendants charged are convicted, the victims will be eligible for restitution.