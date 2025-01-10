Brush fire sparks in Fallbrook near Camp Pendleton

A plume of smoke was rising above Fallbrook Friday east of military base Camp Pendleton.

Cal Fire San Diego responded around 10:10 a.m. to a vegetation fire near Overland Trail and Mission Road north of state Route 76 and west of Interstate 15.

Within 20 minutes, crews had stopped the fire's spread but one outbuilding was destroyed, Cal Fire San Diego said in a post on X. The fire had scorched 5 acres before it was halted.

The cause of the fire was not yet known and it was unclear whether the blaze started in the outbuilding and spread to vegetation or vice versa.

It was also unclear whether first responders needed initially to evacuate any residents.

The fire sparked amid a red flag warning that has San Diego County's fire agencies are on high alert. Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity create a weather concoction that can quickly spark and spread wildfires.

Cal Fire previously said their resources were staffed-up and additional crews were pulled in from across the state to quickly respond to any fires that arise amid the warning.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.