Lakeside

Brush fire sends smoke over Lakeside

The "Jennings 2 Fire" reached around 7 acres before firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread, officials said

By Danielle Smith

Brush fire burns in Lakeside on Oct. 10, 2024.
SkyRanger 7

A brush fire burning in Lakeside was sending smoke over the area on Thursday.

The "Jennings 2 Fire" broke out near El Monte Road and Lake Jennings Park Road at around 5 p.m.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Nearly 30 minutes later, the blaze was approximately 2-3 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire reached around 7 acres before firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread, officials said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

Lakeside
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us