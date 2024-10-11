Brush fire sends smoke over Lakeside

A brush fire burning in Lakeside was sending smoke over the area on Thursday.

The "Jennings 2 Fire" broke out near El Monte Road and Lake Jennings Park Road at around 5 p.m.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the blaze was approximately 2-3 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire reached around 7 acres before firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread, officials said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

#Jennings2Fire [update] Firefighters are making good progress on the fire. The fire is now approximately 7 acres and the forward rate of spread has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/WGKXwGFUa6 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 11, 2024

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.